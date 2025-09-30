JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Owen LaRue LLC

Owen LaRue LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.7% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 142,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $315.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.46 and a 200-day moving average of $272.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

