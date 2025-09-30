JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Crowley Wealth Management Inc.

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.5% of Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 19,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 13,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $315.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $867.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.