JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $315.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $867.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.28.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

