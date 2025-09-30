Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 106 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 78,332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 340,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

NYSE FI opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.48.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

