Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 102,140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 166.2% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 237,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.