Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 275 Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equinix by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Equinix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $781.72 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $783.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $816.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.