Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

