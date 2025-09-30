Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

View Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $89.75.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.