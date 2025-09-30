Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Biogen by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

Biogen Stock Up 0.8%

BIIB stock opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.11. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

