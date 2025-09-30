Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in STERIS plc $STE

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $349,950,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 55.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after purchasing an additional 452,146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 35,759.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,980,000 after purchasing an additional 409,093 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $65,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This represents a 56.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,709 shares of company stock worth $4,546,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Shares of STE stock opened at $245.37 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.76 and its 200 day moving average is $234.89. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

