Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Masco alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.