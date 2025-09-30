Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wabtec $WAB

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 6.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 38.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 18.1% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Wabtec
In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wabtec Stock Performance
NYSE WAB opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.10.
Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Wabtec Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.
Wabtec Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
