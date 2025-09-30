Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wabtec $WAB

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 6.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 38.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 18.1% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wabtec

Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Wabtec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.