Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Buys 3,207 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

AAPL stock opened at $254.43 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

