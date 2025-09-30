Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $267,000 in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 34.8% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 24.3% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

