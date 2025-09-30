Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.92 and a 200 day moving average of $194.17. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.81 and a 12 month high of $312.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at $36,212,673.84. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

