Match Group Inc. $MTCH Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Match Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Match Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,058 shares in the company, valued at $295,889.76. This trade represents a 60.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,964.80. This trade represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,454 shares of company stock worth $907,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Up 0.7%

Match Group Announces Dividend

MTCH stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Match Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Match Group

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.