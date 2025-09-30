Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Old North State Wealth Management LLC

Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 273.0% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.0%

META opened at $743.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $752.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,507 shares of company stock worth $165,874,850. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.