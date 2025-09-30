Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,356 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $57,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 39.2% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 4,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total transaction of $399,214.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $23,345,989.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $403,947.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,562.19. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,507 shares of company stock worth $165,874,850 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $743.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $752.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

