Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.18.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $193.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $359.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.86 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

