Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.99.

View Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

