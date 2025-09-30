NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is A&I Financial Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

A&I Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 189,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,515,000 after buying an additional 41,757 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,148,818 shares of company stock valued at $720,112,070. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

