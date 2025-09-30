NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Annex Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $95,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,723,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,055,350. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,148,818 shares of company stock worth $720,112,070. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

