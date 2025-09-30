NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Lessened by Westfuller Advisors LLC

Westfuller Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.55.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,723,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,055,350. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,148,818 shares of company stock valued at $720,112,070 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

