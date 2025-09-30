NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $65,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 601,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,018,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% in the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.9% in the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,723,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,055,350. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,148,818 shares of company stock worth $720,112,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.