Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total value of $399,214.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,345,989.20. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $403,947.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,237,562.19. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,507 shares of company stock worth $165,874,850. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

NASDAQ:META opened at $743.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $752.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

