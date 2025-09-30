Old Port Advisors Sells 1,147 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 34.8% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 24.3% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

