ORG Partners LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after buying an additional 535,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after buying an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,178,000 after buying an additional 287,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

FI opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average of $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

