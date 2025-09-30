ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 55.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

