ORG Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 439,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 172,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $342.61 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

