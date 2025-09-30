ORG Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 2.0%

Broadcom stock opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.