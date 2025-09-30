ORG Partners LLC Has $47,000 Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Okta by 33.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Okta by 2.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 521.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $301,889.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,606.35. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.83. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $127.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

