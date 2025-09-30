ORG Partners LLC Has $97,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,969,000 after buying an additional 264,726 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 853.3% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 151.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Sunday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

