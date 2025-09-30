ORG Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PACCAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PACCAR by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,578,000 after purchasing an additional 987,805 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,277,000 after acquiring an additional 97,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

PACCAR Company Profile



PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

