ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $473,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 346,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,412,482.78. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,397,587.70. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,430 shares of company stock worth $4,241,022 over the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 880.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $89.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

