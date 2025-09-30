ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 422.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. CX Institutional grew its position in NRG Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 98,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.85.

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

