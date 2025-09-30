ORG Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 46,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.01 and a 52-week high of $234.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.42.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

