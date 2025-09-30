ORG Partners LLC Sells 8,546 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $5,158,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. CLSA initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Cameco Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE CCJ opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

