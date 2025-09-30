Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 165 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,543,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after acquiring an additional 780,200 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $128,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,833,000 after acquiring an additional 481,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 425.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 556,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,548,000 after acquiring an additional 450,336 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.83.

MongoDB stock opened at $317.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of -323.47 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.12 and a 200-day moving average of $217.34.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the sale, the director owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,322.44. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $8,003,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,079,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,543,017.40. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,910 shares of company stock valued at $32,634,392 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

