Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,948 Sempra Energy $SRE

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Pingora Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in Sempra Energy by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Sempra Energy
In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,291,753.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,259. The trade was a 93.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,870. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.3%
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.
Sempra Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
