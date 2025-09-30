Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 903 Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Melius initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.58.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.