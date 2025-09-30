Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $217,000 in Cigna Group $CI

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,327 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after acquiring an additional 865,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,796,000 after acquiring an additional 457,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 163.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 333,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 206,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $286.39 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $358.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.31.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.81.

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

