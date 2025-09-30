Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $218,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $33,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.42.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $193.49 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.58.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

