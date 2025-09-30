Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $1,480,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 680,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

