Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Pool Corporation $POOL

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 471.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 790.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 53.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.14.

Pool Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of POOL stock opened at $310.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

