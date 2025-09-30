Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at $49,947,878.24. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and twelve have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.