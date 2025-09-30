Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.91.

DHR opened at $185.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.30. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

