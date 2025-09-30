Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Globe Life by 60.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.
Globe Life Stock Performance
GL stock opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.
Globe Life Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life
In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $1,374,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,339.06. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,770.86. This represents a 27.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
