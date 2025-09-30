Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,682 Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 5,558.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 664,905 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Coterra Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,482,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 187,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

