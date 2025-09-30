Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Public Storage $PSA

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,206,046,000 after acquiring an additional 143,575 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,987,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,836,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,546,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,135,000 after acquiring an additional 69,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,805,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $288.25 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.86%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

