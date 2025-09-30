Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Snap-On in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 52.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $344.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $284.38 and a 52-week high of $373.89.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Snap-On’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-On presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

